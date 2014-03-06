Bundesliga Preview: Wolfsburg host Bayern

Pep Guardiola's side are 20 points clear atop the league table with 15 matches to play, having won 21 of 23 fixtures this season in a dominant performance.



Wolfsburg sit fifth in the table, just two points outside of a UEFA Champions League spot, however, they would be concerned at shipping six goals to mid-table Hoffenheim at their last start ahead of a date with the ever-strong Bayern.



Leverkusen are third in the table, 22 points behind Bayern, but have severe concerns after dropping their past three matches ahead of their trip to Hannover.



Sami Hyypia's men have the chance to steady their form, though, as Hannover are winless in four, including three losses.



Schalke, fourth, host the in-form Hoffenheim on Saturday, which should prove to be an entertaining contest.



Despite their standing in 10th, Hoffenheim have been one of the most aggressive sides in the league, scoring 52 goals - the third highest tally in the German top flight.



In their past five matches, Markus Gridol's men have scored 16 goals, and will further test the defence of Schalke, who had five put past them last time out against Bayern.



In other Saturday fixtures, Borussia Monchengladbach host Augsburg, while Stuttgart - on a seven-match losing streak - are at home to bottom club Eintracht Braunschweig and Hamburg welcome Eintracht Frankfurt.



The late kick-off sees Nuremburg at home to Werder Bremen.



On Sunday, second side Borussia Dortmund travel to relegation-placed Freiburg.



Dortmund, who bounced back from a 3-0 loss to Hamburg by beating Nuremburg by the same margin last week, have beaten Freiburg seven times in a row, averaging over 3.5 goals in that run.



Later on Sunday, Hertha Berlin - who remain well in the race for European honours in their promotion season - are away at Mainz.



Hertha sit two points behind the sixth-placed Mainz, and a win could catapult Jos Luhukay's men into a Europa League spot.