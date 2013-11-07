Bundesliga Preview: Wolfsburg v Dortmund

Jurgen Klopp's men fell to a 1-0 loss in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday thanks to Aaron Ramsey's close-range header at the Signal Iduna Park, which left them three points adrift of a qualification spot for the last 16.

But Dortmund have fewer problems on the domestic front, having racked up three straight Bundesliga victories, including a 6-1 rout of Stuttgart in their latest league fixture.

Robert Lewandowski was the hero on that occasion as the Poland international notched a second-half hat-trick, taking his league goals tally to nine.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up have lost just once in the league this term and trail leaders Bayern Munich by a solitary point.

Klopp is hoping to have defender Mats Hummels available after he missed the clash against Arsene Wenger's men with back and thigh trouble, but winger Jakub Błaszczykowski is a doubt with a gastrointestinal infection.

Wolfsburg endured an inconsistent start to their campaign, but three wins on the spin have seen Dieter Hecking's charges move up to fifth.

Saturday's 2-1 triumph at Frankfurt followed home successes over Augsburg and Werder Bremen, and they will head into the contest full of confidence.

Ahead of the showdown, Hecking insisted his charges are capable of matching Dortmund, as long as the team stay focused.

"We need to play our own game," he told the club's official website. "We cannot allow errors, as Dortmund will quickly punish mistakes.

"Ball retention will be important to ensure the speed of the Dortmund attack does not come into play."

Dortmund will be particularly wary after failing to defeat against Wolfsburg in the league last season. Klopp's suffered a 3-2 home loss in December, before an entertaining 3-3 draw at Wolfsburg in May.