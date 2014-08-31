Bundesliga Wrap: No goals as Freiburg miss penalty

The Switzerland international blasted a 63rd-minute penalty over the bar in the best chance of Freiburg's home stalemate.

Both sides remain winless in this season's Bundesliga as a result, with the scoreline a far cry from Monchengladbach's 7-0 UEFA Europa League hammering of Sarajevo on Thursday.

Freiburg moved out of the relegation zone with the draw.

Sunday's other match – played between Mainz and Hannover – also ended in a 0-0 draw.

Hannover would have been happier with the point with Shinji Okazaki a constant threat for Mainz.

The Japan striker fired just over the bar after beating Marcelo, while the pair again came together in the 28th minute.

Okazaki looked to be hauled back in the penalty area, but he theatrically threw himself to the ground and referee Sascha Stegemann waved his protests away.

Julian Baumgartlinger could not convert an excellent Okazaki cross as Mainz continued to press, while at the other end, Joselu's header produced a fine save from goalkeeper Loris Karius.

But neither side could break the deadlock in a result that continued Mainz's poor start to the season as they were knocked out of the Europa League in the third qualifying round and were also bundled out of the DFB Pokal by third-tier Chemnitzer.