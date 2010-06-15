Burdisso set for Manchester switch

Burdisso, 22, is currently playing for Rosario Central - recently been relegated from the Argentinian first division - and it seems unlikely that he will stay.

The player stated he has been told that an offer from either the Old Trafford or Eastlands sides is imminent.

The defender claims: "I have been told that in the next days an offer from Manchester is going to arrive at the club and that when that happens the manager, Vicente Cunado, is going to tell me if it's from Manchester City or Manchester United."

Speaking of the transfer fee itself in response to claims by the Argentinian media, Burdisso added: "In addition, according to what is being said by the press of Rosario, it seems to be that what has been offered is what Rosario Central expects for my transfer."

Burdisso is the younger brother of Roma defender Nicolas, who is currently part of the Diego Maradona’s Argentinian squad in South Africa.

Despite missing out on the squad itself, the highly rated defender made his debut for his country in January of this year, where he scored a vital goal in a 3-2 win over Costa Rica.

Speculation surrounding Burdisso adds to a list of players Manchester United have also been linked with this summer, with Sir Alex Ferguson also believed to be eyeing up Danish defender Simon Kjaer and Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini.

By Nick Poyser

