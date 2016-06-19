Burgers and chips helped me get over England loss - Bale

Gareth Bale has revealed he ate junk food to make himself feel better after Wales fell to a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against England at Euro 2016.

Bale's free-kick - his second set-piece goal of the tournament - gave Wales the lead, but substitutes Jamie Vardy and Daniel Sturridge hit back for Roy Hodgson's men.

Sturridge's last-gasp winner was a blow to Wales' qualification hopes and Bale said the team went out for a meal to get over the loss.

"After the game we were very disappointed, especially to lose it in that manner," the Real Madrid man said. "Straight afterwards, it hurts.

"The day after, we all decided to go out for lunch as a group. We had a nice meal out which meant we got away from the hotel and had a change of scenery.

"Burger and chips seems to have helped. We definitely needed that - just to get out.

"It is nice to have a change and it lightens everyone's mood up. We had a nice dessert, too. I had a pancake with Nutella. I don't know yet what I'll have if we beat Russia but it'll be something nice."

Wales now need a result in their final group game against Russia, but Bale is unconcerned about the England loss affecting the team.

"We are such a close group, we have a laugh," he added. "We've had this disappointment but we've spoken about keeping the atmosphere the same and I think we've got over it pretty well.

"The nation is behind us as normal, we'll try to embrace the occasion and try to qualify."

Bale insisted that his own personal performances are irrelevant as long as Wales progress to the next round of Euro 2016.

"I can do better and we've spoken about moving the ball better," he continued. "If we don't keep the ball it's difficult to do what I try to do best.

"But I couldn't care if I perform my worst in every single game, the important thing for me is doing the best for my nation.

"Individually, whether you score goals or win awards, it's irrelevant. I'd take playing rubbish every single game if it meant we could go as far as we can."

It seems Bale is determined to stay in peak physical condition despite indulging in that mood-lifting burger and chips, as he relaxed in a chillingly cold cryotherapy chamber to prepare for Monday's crunch Group B clash with Russia.