Burki looking forward to 'dream' Madrid clash

Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki has described playing against Real Madrid in the Champions League as "a dream come true", but hopes his in-form side can pick up a positive result.

The Switzerland international has established himself as Dortmund's first choice since joining the club from Freiburg in 2015, and kept a clean sheet in their group stage opener against Legia Warsaw, a 6-0 win for Thomas Tuchel's side.

While Burki is looking forward to facing 11-time European champions Madrid, he is confident the Bundesliga outfit are up to the test.

"We are full of confidence after the recent games," he told a news conference. "We have scored a lot and not allowed in many goals.

"Playing against Real Madrid in the Champions League and doing so for Borussia Dortmund, sure, that's a childhood dream come true, but playing against Madrid's big stars is no different than playing, say, Freiburg - I want to keep them from scoring!"