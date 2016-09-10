Burnley 1 Hull City 1: Last-gasp Snodgrass free-kick earns a point

Robert Snodgrass completed an impressive seven days as his stunning last-gasp free-kick earned Hull City a 1-1 Premier League draw at Burnley.

The winger netted a hat-trick for Scotland against Malta last Sunday in a 5-1 World Cup qualifying rout, and he showed his set-piece prowess with the final kick of the game at Turf Moor.

Hull will feel the point is the least they deserve, having hit the woodwork twice while Adama Diomande missed a gilt-edged opportunity at 0-0.

But Mike Phelan's side found themselves behind in the 72nd minute when Steven Defour netted his first Burnley goal with a swerving 30-yard drive into the bottom-right corner.

Hull had already seen David Meyler strike the post and Diomande err from six yards, and Curtis Davies' header against the crossbar after Defour's opener must have had Tigers fans wondering if it was to be their day.

But in the 94th minute, Ben Mee's foul on Tom Huddlestone afforded Snodgrass the chance to whip a free-kick over the wall and into the net beyond the despairing dive of Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

Hull had brought in much-needed reinforcements during the transfer window but all five new arrivals were on the bench here as Phelan kept faith with the XI that started the 1-0 defeat to Manchester United prior to the international break.

And the visitors looked the more assured side in the opening exchanges as Abel Hernandez brought a save out of Heaton in the 10th minute, while all Burnley had to show for their efforts in the first half was Stephen Ward's speculative effort over the crossbar from 25 yards.

The home side grew into the occasion as the half wore on, but almost fell behind in the final minute as Snodgrass fed Meyler, whose low effort had the beating of Heaton but glanced off the far post and behind.

Hull ought to have gone ahead six minutes after the restart when Diomande somehow steered wide from six yards following Meyler's pinpoint cut-back.

The Tigers continued to pose a threat and Heaton had to tip Snodgrass' volley behind before Burnley struck with 18 minutes remaining. Defour's excellent first touch took him away from the Hull midfield before his rasping drive defeated Eldin Jakupovic low to the keeper's left.

Phelan's men were not out of it and Davies' header off the woodwork served as a warning for Burnley, endured another heart-stopping moment when Hull's record signing Ryan Mason went down in the box under a challenge from Heaton, his appeals waved away.

Sean Dyche handed debuts to Patrick Bamford and club record signing Jeff Hendrick from the bench, but just when it seemed the Clarets would hold out for back-to-back home victories, Snodgrass, who missed most of Hull's last Premier League campaign through injury, stepped up to cap a fine week.