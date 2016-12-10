Burnley 3 Bournemouth 2: Hendrick stunner helps Burnley to victory

Burnley ended a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Bournemouth at Turf Moor.

Jeff Hendrick provided a reminder of why Burnley shelled out a club-record fee to sign him from Derby County when he opened the scoring with a goal-of-the-season contender after 14 minutes, and the Clarets doubled their lead through Stephen Ward just three minutes later.

Bournemouth, who dramatically came back from 3-1 down to beat Liverpool 4-3 in their previous outing, dragged themselves back into the game when Benik Afobe slotted home his first league goal of the season.

The Cherries would have risen into the top half of the table with a second away victory of the season, but George Boyd put the hosts back in control with a well-taken goal in the 75th minute, with Charlie Daniels' late strike - after Afobe had seen a second strike disallowed - coming too late.

Sean Dyche's side showed resilience and determination as they fought for all three points – qualities they will need in abundance if they are to take points from trips to West Ham and Tottenham in their next two games.

Bournemouth looked unsure of themselves in defence from the outset but attacked well on the counter and Ryan Fraser's jinking run split the Burnley defence before the rebound from his blocked shot fell to Afobe, who drew a good save from Tom Heaton with a low drive.

Dan Gosling fired a shot just over the crossbar as the Bournemouth pressure built but moments later Burnley's Matthew Lowton clipped the ball forward to Hendrick, who took a touch to tame the pass before putting his laces through a sweetly struck drive that dipped over Artur Boruc and into the net.

Before Bournemouth could react to falling behind, Burnley won a corner that was headed goalwards by Ben Mee and Ward was on hand to bundle the ball home the rebound when Boruc spilled it at his feet.

Having found themselves comfortably ahead after just over quarter of an hour, Burnley took control of the game but Bournemouth continued to probe for an opening and were rewarded when Simon Francis' cross was fired low into the corner of the net by Afobe to put the Cherries right back in the game on the cusp of half-time.

Afobe missed a clear chance to equalise early in the second half, before Burnley introduced Andre Gray and Ashley Barnes to try and put themselves back on the front foot.

Barnes made an immediate impact, crashing a volleyed shot just over the crossbar with his first touch of the ball, and Gray should have put the result beyond doubt when he shot straight at Boruc from close range when put through by Hendrick.

Gray made a crucial intervention 15 minutes from time when he skilfully flicked the ball through to Boyd, who jinked inside his man before picking his spot and scoring with a low shot into the far corner of the net.

Afobe had a goal ruled out for handball in the dying minutes before Daniels pulled one back with an opportunist strike, but Burnley held on to move five points clear of the relegation zone.