Burnley smash transfer record to get Brady

Robbie Brady has become Burnley's record signing after finalising a deadline day move from Norwich City.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who can also play at left-back, has ended days of intense speculation linking him with the Premier League side by penning a three-and-a-half-year deal with the option of an additional 12 month.

While the two clubs opted against disclosing the fee, reports suggest that Burnley have paid £13million for the Republic of Ireland international, who caught the eye with his performances during Euro 2016.

Brady made 62 appearances for Norwich after switching from Hull City in July 2015 and became Burnley's second new recruit on Tuesday, following Ashley Westwood who joined from Aston Villa.

Burnley confirmed in a statement that Brady had arrived for "a fee that exceeds the one Burnley paid for countryman Jeff Hendrick in the summer ". Hendrick is reported to have cost Burnley £10m.