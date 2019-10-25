Burnley striker Chris Wood not good ahead of Chelsea clash

Burnley striker Chris Wood is a doubt for the game with Chelsea due to a hamstring problem.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater is ineligible to face his parent club and winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson will not be available due to a hamstring injury.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche expects midfielder Jack Cork to return after missing two games with a shoulder issue and striker Ashley Barnes should be fit after nursing a groin problem.

Chelsea will be without midfield duo N’Golo Kante and Ross Barkley.

Kante has yet to recover from a groin problem and Barkley turned his ankle against Newcastle last weekend.

Defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are also not ready to return.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Pieters, Bardsley, Long, Cork, McNeil, Brady, Hendrick, Westwood, Lennon, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell.

Chelsea provisional squad: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso, Husdon-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Willian, Abraham, Caballero, James, Emerson, Pulisic, Batshuayi, Giroud, Gilmour.