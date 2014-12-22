Burnley's Dyche dismisses Ings speculation

The England Under-21 international is out of contract at the end of the season, leading some to suggest that Burnley could cash in on the striker in the January transfer window.

Ings' goals, along with those of Sam Vokes, fired Dyche's side to promotion from the Championship in 2013-14, and he has reportedly caught the eye of a number of other Premier League clubs with four goals and a string of impressive top-flight performances.

But despite the ongoing speculation, Dyche remains unfazed by any talk of Ings leaving Turf Moor.

"[I have] no concerns whatsoever," he said. "I've been asked that question for the last two years.

"It's just the reality of the situation and we have open dialogue with him and his agent.

"The club have made it quite clear how much they value the players we've got and we're in a good position cash-wise because we haven't spent a lot of money.

"If anything, we're thinking about adding to the squad."