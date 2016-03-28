Burns: Socceroos targeting fast start against Jordan

Nathan Burns is adamant Australia will not be derailed by Jordan's stalling tactics again in Tuesday's high-stakes AFC World Cup qualifier in Sydney.

When the two sides met in Amman in October, the Socceroos were left frustrated by the slow tempo and time-wasting tactics by the hosts, who triumphed 2-0.

But Socceroos forward Burns is confident the Group B leaders, who are two points clear of Jordan as the third round looms, will not succumb to that approach again, targeting a fast start to set the rhythm and put Harry Redknapp's troops on the back-foot from the outset.

"They [Jordan] are a good team and have some really good individuals. They are very proud and they work hard when they play for the national team," Burns told FFA TV.

"It got a bit slow in the second half [in Amman]. They were quite intelligent in slowing the game down.

"We need to not fall into the trap again and hopefully be on top and control the tempo of the match.

"That's probably the most important part of this whole game."

If recent history is anything to go by then Ange Postecoglou's side should have no trouble accounting for Jordan at Allianz Stadium.

In the three home qualifiers the Socceroos have played in the group stage, they have blown the opposition away early and have scored 15 unanswered goals.

Burns said Australia will again attempt to press and pressure the visitors from the outset but is expecting a much sterner test than against Tajikistan on Thursday, which ended 7-0.

"It's probably going to be the hardest match of the round so we're obviously going to take that into consideration," said the FC Tokyo attacker, who scored twice against the Tajiks.

"We're aware Jordan's a good team and they aren't going to be as open in defence so we're really going to have to work hard like the other night [against Tajikistan] and try to break them down.

"I know the boys have been looking forward to this game for a few weeks so hopefully we can get a goal early and it changes the whole tempo of the match."