Bury 1 Leicester City 4: Dodoo's dream debut

Leicester City youngster Joe Dodoo scored a hat-trick on a dream first-team debut as Bury were beaten 4-1 in the second round of the League Cup.

The 20-year-old forward was given his chance as Claudio Ranieri named a completely different side to the line-up that drew with Tottenham on Saturday.

Dodoo made his mark in style by netting three times at Gigg Lane, with Andrej Kramaric also on target in the first half as Leicester's impressive start to the season continued.

Danny Mayor made it 2-1 early in the second half as Bury gave a good account of themselves after the break, but the League One side were unable to follow up their first-round win over Blackburn Rovers by claiming an even bigger scalp.

Ranieri's side have picked up seven points from their first three top-flight games of the season and are now through to third round of the League Cup.

Three-time League Cup winners Leicester will now turn their attention to a trip to Bournemouth on Saturday after beating League One new boys Bury for a sixth time in a row, scoring 20 goals in the process.

New signings Gokhan Inler, N'Golo Kante, Christian Fuchs and Yohan Benalouane making their first Leicester starts along with Dodoo, with Ranieri laying down the challenge to players who have not yet been given a chance to show what they can do.

Bury suffered a blow when Tom Soares was injured in the warm-up, with Hallam Hope replacing the midfielder.

A new-look Leicester side were soon stamping their authority on the game and Leonardo Ulloa forced an early save from teenage Bury goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Walton then denied Croatia striker Kramaric after good work from Kante down the left, but the visitors were not to be denied an opening goal after 25 minutes.

Dodoo showed great composure and technique to flick the ball over a defender and fire home off the underside of the crossbar with a classy finish.

Bury's hopes of pulling off a shock then suffered a further blow when Kramaric doubled Leicester's lead five minutes half-time by curling home with his right foot after Leonardo Ulloa had set him up.

The home side were given a lifeline four minutes after the break, when Mayor drilled home to make a game of it after Tom Pope knocked the ball down into his path.

But Dodoo scored twice more late on - racing clear to slot home in the 86th minute before capitalising on a defensive mix-up to claim the match ball in stoppage time.