Busquets desperate for Cesc return

The 22-year-old, who has already made 30 appearances for his country, knows the Arsenal captain well and is more hopeful than ever that a deal can be agreed this summer and that one of the longest-running transfer sagas in football history can be put to bed.

“Every year it's the same story. This year, however, a move seems to be closer than ever before. I am hopeful that this will be the final year [of the transfer saga] and that we will have him in our team soon,” Busquets said, according to Sport.

Recent reports suggest that the Gunners are finally willing to part with their most prized asset, provided that the terms of the transfer are right for the club.

Barcelona are rumoured to be preparing an improved €35 million (£31.2 million) bid, but it is questionable whether this will meet manager Arsene Wenger or Arsenal’s valuation.

Busquets, though, is desperate for Fabregas to rejoin him in Catalonia and has no concerns about how the 24-year-old might fit into the side or the increased competition for places that his arrival would create.

“The more better players we have at Barcelona, the better it is for the team and coach. You need a large squad when you play in so many competitions. I am sure that Cesc is compatible with all the other midfielders,” he said.

Rumours surrounding the Spanish midfielder’s potential return to his boyhood club have intensified further in recent days following reports that he has been omitted from all promotional material concerning the launch of Arsenal’s new away strip.

By Tim Groves