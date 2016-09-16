Busquets drops out of Barcelona squad

Sergio Busquets has been left out of the Barcelona squad for Saturday's LaLiga match against Leganes.

Midfielder Busquets, who has started all six of Barca's competitive matches this season, was replaced just after the hour-mark in Tuesday's 7-0 Champions League thrashing of Celtic.

The 28-year-old has been given greater time to rest by Luis Enrique and will not feature at Butarque this weekend.

Along with Busquets, Luis Enrique has left out Jordi Masip, Lucas Digne and Aleix Vidal from his 18-man party for the trip to Madrid.

Denis Suarez and Jeremy Mathieu return to the squad after missing the Celtic game, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who made his comeback from a hamstring issue in that match, also features.

Barca will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Alaves at Camp Nou in their previous LaLiga outing.