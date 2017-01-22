Busquets injury at Eibar compounds Barcelona midfield woes

Sergio Busquets added to Barcelona's midfield injury worries when he left the field on a stretcher during the opening stages of Sunday's LaLiga match at Eibar.

Barca headed into the match at Ipurua without Andres Iniesta after their club captain sustained a calf injury during the midweek Copa del Rey win at Real Sociedad.

And they lost Busquets after only 10 minutes following a robust challenge from Eibar's Gonzalo Escalante, who made heavy contact with the Spain international's right ankle.

Escalante's tackle did not prompt referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez to blow for a foul and Luis Enrique sent on Denis Suarez in place of Busquets.

Barcelona lie third in LaLiga and are aiming to close the gap on top two Real Madrid and Sevilla and the substitute Suarez opened the scoring in fine style after the half hour.