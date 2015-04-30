Butcher claims Newport County's top job

Newport County appointed former England international Terry Butcher as manager on Thursday, with the 56-year-old signing a two-year contract.

Butcher will watch Newport's final match of the League Two season against Oxford United on Saturday from the stands, and officially take charge in preparation for the 2015-16 season.

In February, former manager Justin Edinburgh left Newport for Gillingham in League One and his assistant Jimmy Dack was appointed caretaker manager before signing a contract until the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

Dack was offered the job beyond this season but turned it down, Newport confirmed on Tuesday, prompting the club to sign Butcher.

"As soon as Terry was connected to the job he came and watched us himself several times and also sent people to our games on his behalf. He already knows the team in good detail and has firm plans on what he wants for next season," Newport director Howard Greenhaf said in a statement.

Having previously coached, Motherwell, Sydney FC and Brentford, Butcher spent almost six seasons with Inverness Caledonian Thistle before leaving them in November 2013 with the club second in the Scottish Premiership.

Butcher was lured away by Hibernian but he could not save the Edinburgh-based club from relegation and was sacked.