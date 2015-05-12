Butland can become England number one - Cameron

Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron believes goalkeeper Jack Butland has the ability to become England's number one.

Butland has started back-to-back Premier League matches for Stoke with regular keeper Amir Begovic, who has a year remaining on his contract, forced to watch from the sidelines.

The 22-year-old kept Tottenham at bay as Stoke triumphed 3-0 on Saturday and Cameron said: "I think he can be number one, definitely push Joe Hart. He's a fantastic keeper.

"He's had to be patient, but he's proved that in training and in all the loan spells he's had.

"He's England's third back up keeper for a reason – England realise his huge potential. And if he keeps playing every weekend, he can only improve.

"He's got a fantastic frame of mind, works really hard in the gym, he's always very professional, so he has a really bright future. You saw his ability with some of the saves he made against Spurs, he's got good feet too – he really has got everything you want in a keeper."