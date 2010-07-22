Butragueno: Real unlikely to spend big

The club spent around 250 million euros on Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and others in last year's close season and this time have made the relatively low-key signings of Argentina winger Angel Di Maria and Spanish midfielders Sergio Canales and Pedro Leon.

"What has to be done is to continue shoring up the squad and it's not necessary this has to be achieved with super-famous players," former Real and Spain striker Butragueno told Radio Marca.

"What we need is to constantly increase our competitiveness," he added.

Real failed to win a trophy last season despite their unprecedented spending and coach Manuel Pellegrini was sacked to make way for Jose Mourinho, who led European champions Inter Milan to a treble-winning campaign in Italy.

Butragueno also suggested Maicon's wage demands may prevent the Brazil full-back leaving Inter for Real.

"The club has to measure very closely where it has to be from an economic point of view," Butragueno told Radio Marca when asked about a possible Maicon deal.

