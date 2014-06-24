Buttner: I left Man United to win trophies

The Russians confirmed the Dutch full-back had joined the club on on Monday, but details of the transfer and the player's contract have yet to be revealed.

The 25-year-old has already joined up with his new team-mates and will be present at Dinamo's training camp in Austria.

United will not compete in European football next season after finishing a lowly seventh in the Premier League last season.

And Buttner, who made only 28 appearances at United after joining from Vitesse in 2012, believes he has a better chance of success in the Russian capital.

"I want to play in the Champions League and win trophies," Buttner told Dinamo's official website.

"Dinamo are building a very strong team and I am sure that we will be good enough to try and win the league title this season.

"This is my first time in Moscow and I will need time to adjust with my family. They flew out with me, so it would be easier to adapt.

"The training ground also has fantastic facilities. I am happy that I joined Dinamo."