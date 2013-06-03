bwin Santiago Bernabeu competition Ts and Cs

WINPlay at the Santiago Bernabeu



1. Promotion Period: This promotion is only valid from June 3 2013 to 23:59 BST on June 6 2013. By taking part in this promotion, you agree to these Specific Promotional Terms and Conditions, as well as our General Terms and Conditions available at: https://www.bwin.com/

2. Entry: To enter, players must correctly answer the following question: Who was Manchester United’s top Premier league goal-scorer in the 2012/13 season (the 'Question').

Players must submit their answer to the Question before 23:59 on Thursday June 6 2013.

3. Prize: Two winners will win the bwin Club of Champions Ultimate Fan Game package for themselves and their guest. The prize consists of the following:

- Travel to and from Madrid from anywhere in the UK (June 17 to June 18 2013).

- One night’s accommodation in The Hotel AC Aitana (June 17 to June 18 2013).

- Guided Bernabeu stadium tour

- Playing kit

- Fan game at Santiago Bernabeu

- Dinner beside the pitch

- City Tour of Madrid

Note: Winners will be provided with details of the itinerary nearer the time.



4. Prize Draw: Players who submit a correct answer to the Question will be placed in a draw to win the Package and two winners will be drawn at random. The draw will take place before June 7 2013 and the first two names chosen will each win a pair of tickets. The two players drawn will be referred to as the 'Winners'. The Winners will be contacted by email or phone to notify them that they have won, using the contact details supplied by the participant.

5. Eligibility: In order to be eligible for entry into the prize draw, players and guests must:

- Be over the age of 18.

- Be able to provide photo-card identification on request.

- Be available to travel and attend the match between June 17 and June 18 2013.

- Be willing to participate in any related publicity campaigns.

6. Cancellation: bwin reserves the right to cancel this competition at any time, or to omit players from the prize draw, with or without reason.

7. Publicity: We reserve the right to publish the names and details of the prizes won by all players as part of this promotion. We reserve the right to publish photos and news stories around the Winners for the promotion of betting and gaming products.

8. Non-transferable: This prize contains no cash value, is non-transferable and must not be sold or given away to any third party without the prior written consent of bwin. If a Winner is not able to attend the match, they must notify bwin, who will be entitled to re-draw for the Package from the list of eligible players. Winners and their Guest will be responsible for their own insurance and any other associated costs which are not included as part of the Package.

www.bwin.com

We are committed to responsible gaming for over 18s only. www.gambleaware.co.uk.

bwin is a trade mark of bwin.party group. bwin.party digital entertainment plc is a publicly listed company on the London Stock Exchange.

All rights reserved. © bwin.party 2013.