Bye for now - Hart departs Torino after loan spell

Joe Hart said farewell to Torino after his loan from Manchester City came to an end with a 5-3 final-day Serie A win over Sassuolo.

The England goalkeeper joined Torino at the start of the season after new City manager Pep Guardiola opted to bring in Claudio Bravo in his place.

But Hart's move to the Serie A club is not set to be made permanent, with the 30-year-old taking to his Instagram page to wish the Torino fans well and reflect on "one of the greatest experiences".

"Thank you Torino," he wrote. "I am so proud to have played for your special football club

"The way you have treated me and my family is something that we will never forget. I will forever support Torino for the rest of my days. I have met so many special people and this has been one of the greatest experiences of my life.

"I will come back to see you all one day, so it is bye for now, enjoy an amazing summer."

Hart made 36 appearances in Serie A as Torino finished in ninth place.