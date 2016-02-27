Caballero's 'desire' to start League Cup final

Willy Caballero wants to keep his place in goals for Manchester City's League Cup campaign ahead of the decider against Liverpool.

The goalkeeper has played every minute of City's cup campaign this season en route to Sunday's final against their Premier League counterparts.

Manuel Pellegrini faces a selection dilemma, but Caballero is hopeful the City manager will pick him for Wembley.

"It is my desire to play in this final and I am ready," the 34-year-old told the Manchester Evening News. "It is up to the boss what he does with his starting XI. All the other players are waiting too.

"I think it's a question for Manuel. I have to accept whatever decision he makes. But I've played every game in this cup. His decision will be correct.

"Do I deserve to play? It could be but I have been thinking about this game for a long time since we won against Everton. We've been training very hard for this game and I am ready for it."

The Argentinean added: "Yes for sure [it would be the biggest game of my career]. I played in the semi-finals and that was a great game. It's a big team in front of us now and we are ready to do well.

"I am confident because the pressure is the same as it always is for me. I am training really hard. You train hard. But when you don't play every week the pressure is even more when you are called up. It's not difficult for me though.

"But I've been here two years now, training hard, learning with Joe [Hart]. I try to do my best when the manager needs me."