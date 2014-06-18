Cabaye 'doing pretty well' after groin injury

The Paris Saint-Germain man hobbled off in the 65th minute of France's 3-0 win over Honduras that kicked off their FIFA World Cup campaign in style, causing fears he would miss their Group E clash with the Swiss on Friday.

But Stephan allayed those fears on Tuesday, hinting the former Newcastle United playmaker would be ready to take the field.

"The game is still a fairly long way off but there's no reason to believe he won't play," he said.

"He's doing pretty well."

Stephan also indicated Didier Deschamps is keen to keep his non-playing squad members interested in case they are required in the latter stages.

"There are 23 players and we are a group," the former Senegal boss said.

"There is a team of 11 on the pitch, plus three substitutes, so we need to look after the rest of the group that don't play.

"That is the reason why we play a game in training where the players that didn't play against Honduras can express themselves during training to keep some references.

"We will do the same thing after the game against Switzerland. We are trying to look after them on a daily basis. Didier Deschamps is maintaining contact with them.

"We have to keep them motivated because we will need them at some point in the campaign. And maybe it will be one of them that will make the difference in the following games."