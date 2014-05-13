Cabaye insists there's no problem with ankle

Cabaye was substituted in the 41st minute of the Ligue 1 champions' 3-1 win at Lille on Sunday following a rash challenge by Marvin Martin, who was sent off for the foul.

PSG coach Laurent Blanc stated after the game that the former Newcastle midfielder's injury was not serious.

And the 28-year-old has now reaffirmed that stance.

Cabaye posted on his Twitter account: "Nothing important on my ankle. Will see how it get better in few days. But no worries about future."

France's provisional squad for the World Cup will be revealed by Didier Deschamps at 8.00pm (local time).

Cabaye has 27 caps for his country and is expected to be included by 1998 World Cup winner Deschamps.