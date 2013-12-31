Caceres has no desire to leave Juventus

Caceres, 26, joined Juventus from Sevilla in July 2012 but has made just six appearances in all competitions for Antonio Conte's men this season.

The Uruguay international is thought to be considering his future in Turin ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, but representative Daniel Fonseca insisted Caceres is not interested in a move.

"Roma, Napoli and other big clubs asked about Caceres," Fonseca told Tuttosport.

"However, Martin is in love with Juventus and wants to remain in Turin.

"Of course I expected him to play more, because he is a very strong defender, but it’s only normal at a big club like Juve to have a large squad full of quality."