CAF World Cup Qualifying Review: Djibouti hit for six by Swaziland

Swaziland comfortably dispatched Djibouti 6-0 at the Stade El Hadj Hassan Gouled on Friday to all-but seal their place in the second qualifying round for the World Cup in 2018.

The hosts were on course to get to half-time level but Mthunzi Mkhontfo broke the deadlock shortly before the interval, with Swaziland then turning on the style in the second half.

Sabelo Ndzinisa, Phumlani Dlamini, Sandile Hlatjwako, Tony Tsabedze and Mcolisi Lukhele were all on target as Swaziland put one foot in the second round of qualification.

Niger will also fancy their chances of progression after their 2-0 win over Somalia in Addis Ababa.

Conflict in the region meant the game was staged in Ethiopia rather than Somalia, with Niger returning home two goals to the good thanks to Moussa Maazou's second-half double.

In the late kick-off, Gambia salvaged a 1-1 draw with Namibia as Demba Savage cancelled out Petrus Shitembi's opener.

All three ties conclude with second legs on Tuesday.