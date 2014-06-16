Cafu: I see myself in Liverpool's Flanagan

Flanagan, after a string of joking tweets from fans, has been hailed as the 'Red Cafu' since breaking into the first team at Anfield, and met the two-time World Cup winner at the end of last season.

Cafu believes the 21-year-old has the attributes required for a bright future – just like he did as a youngster with Sao Paulo.

"I am a big fan of the Premier League - I do like watching it," the legendary right-back told journalists at the adidas Dugout in Rio de Janeiro.

"Liverpool is a team that I follow. Lucas Leiva invited me to the final game of the season, and after the match I got the chance to meet Flanagan again. He has got great potential and I think he has an exciting future ahead of him.

"Hopefully he is going to be a more regular fixture in the World Cup one day, and I wish him all the best in his career.

"He is a very young player with a desire to push himself far. They were the characteristics I had when I was a young, and that self-belief can make you become a good player."