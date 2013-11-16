Cahill considers A-League stint on loan

The 33-year-old has finished his commitments with MLS club the New York Red Bulls this year, and will take a month off after Tuesday's international friendly against Costa Rica in Sydney.



While the former Everton star admitted he needs a rest he revealed he is considering a short-term loan deal before the next MLS season starts in March.



"I play my last game on Tuesday, go back to New York, chill with my family for a bit and go on holiday and then decide then," Cahill said at Socceroos training on Saturday.



"Something probably won't come up until mid-December and if it does it all depends if I want to or if it works for my body.



"The plan has to be for the World Cup, not really for me personally."



Asked if he would consider a move to an A-League club and whether he considers the level of competition strong enough to help him prepare for the World Cup, Cahill replied: "First of all, the league is more than strong enough. What we have built in the years past is something to be very proud of.



"I think for me personally playing in the MLS suits me better and the international team better and overall for a loan move it's one of those decisions that you assess later on.



"I think the four weeks to six weeks that I have off just to do a rehab and reconditioning on all the little injuries and niggles (is what I need)... and it's just a matter of seeing whether I can get my body right to go on loan."



Meanwhile, Cahill said the Costa Rica friendly is the perfect chance to blood younger players and says he's 'up for anything' under new coach Ange Postecoglou.



When asked the inevitable question about the captaincy, with Postecoglou yet to name his skipper, the veteran said he is focused on playing and insists speculation over who will lead the side is not a distraction.



"I'm not distracted, what am I going to be distracted about?" he said.



"It's a privilege but then again it's never come out of my mouth.



"I suppose it's a distraction to whoever it bothers, but it doesn't bother me.



"It's got nothing to do with me, I've never once talked about it, as in brought it up.



"I think for me as a footballer the most important thing is to concentrate on my football.



"I'm relaxed, there is no pressure on me and whatever the manager chooses to do, whoever leads their country is going to do a great job and we have got some great leaders in this team.



"It's a privilege to have your name in the mixer but overall it's not for me to pick a captain now or even make an opinion on it.



"The one thing I know is so long as I train hard and do well domestically then I get picked for my national team.



"That's been at the forefront of my mind for a long time and hence the move to the MLS to prolong my career in the national team."