Calleri stunner gives Tevez victorious Boca homecoming

Carlos Tevez helped inspire a 2-1 defeat of Quilmes in his Boca Juniors homecoming, but Jonathan Calleri stole the show with a stunning effort which ultimately separated the two sides.

Former Manchester United and Manchester City star Tevez was making his first appearance for Boca since 2004, having joined from Juventus, and he did everything but score, laying on an assist and hitting the crossbar.

It took less than a minute for Tevez to have the Bombonera crowd on their feet, as he controlled a pass on his chest before nonchalantly flicking it over the head of an opponent and retrieving it.

Tevez was at the centre of things again as Boca broke the deadlock in the 27th minute, playing Sebastian Palacios through on goal to slot home.

The returning hero went close himself at the start of the second half, sending a ferocious effort against the bar.

Luck, however, was most definitely on the side of Calleri, whose sumptuous 'rabona' finish from just inside the area put Boca two up in the 53rd minute, stealing some of the limelight from Tevez.

Alexis Canelo pulled one back five minutes later, but it was not enough to force a draw and Boca held on to give Tevez a winning start in his second spell at the club, sending them back to the top of the table.