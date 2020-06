Callum Davidson returns to St Johnstone as manager on three-year contract

St Johnstone have confirmed the appointment of Callum Davidson as manager on a three-year-deal.

The former Saints full-back has already started work after returning to Perth from Millwall, where he was assistant manager.

Davidson succeeds Tommy Wright, for whom he was assistant until leaving for Stoke in 2018.

🔵⚪️| St. Johnstone Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Callum Davidson as our new manager on a three-year-deal.#WelcomeHomeCallum— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) June 18, 2020

A club statement added: “The 43-year-old began work at the stadium today as he prepares for the players returning for testing on Monday.”

Wright stepped down in May after seven successful years in charge during which time the club won their first major trophy, the 2014 Scottish Cup, and also regularly finished in the top six in the Scottish Premiership.

Former Scotland international Davidson started and finished his playing career with Saints.