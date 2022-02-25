Callum McGregor expects Celtic to be in the spotlight after European exit

Celtic captain Callum McGregor knows there will be a “spotlight” on his side following their European disappointment.

McGregor is now determined to show they can react in the right manner when they face Hibernian on Sunday.

Celtic crashed out of the Europa Conference League on Thursday after a 2-0 defeat in Norway left them on the end of a 5-1 aggregate defeat by Bodo/Glimt.

Ange Postecoglou’s side never really got going over the two legs against a side who are still in their pre-season.

Their performances at the first hurdle of the knockout stages were in stark contrast to title rivals Rangers, who hit six goals past Borussia Dortmund to reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

But Celtic have a chance to move six points ahead at Easter Road on Sunday lunchtime before Motherwell visit Ibrox later in the day.

And McGregor stressed the importance of bouncing back.

The midfielder, who was a half-time substitute in the Arctic Circle, said on the Celtic website: “I think the really disappointing thing is that over the two legs we never showed the kind of team that we are, the quality that we have and the quality that we have reached this season.

“When you get the opportunity to perform at this level and you don’t take it, then it hurts, so we have to react in the right way and in a positive manner.

“We’re looking forward to Sunday and that’s all we can do now – learn from it and we have to show a reaction on Sunday.

“When you have a disappointing result in football, then there’s a spotlight on you to react and react in a positive way.

“So we’ll take our medicine, accept that we weren’t good enough over the two legs and we’ll look at that, we’ll look at ourselves as well, but we have to dust ourselves down and it’s a huge, huge game on Sunday.”