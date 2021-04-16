Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin fit to take on West Ham

Newcastle strikers Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are fit to face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday after emerging unscathed on their returns from injury.

Wilson (hamstring) and Saint-Maximin (groin) were used as substitutes in last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Burnley with the Frenchman making one goal and scoring the other, and both have trained this week without any issues.

However, Ryan Fraser will miss out once again with a groin problem, joining defenders Jamaal Lascelles (foot) and Fabian Schar (knee) and fellow midfielder Isaac Hayden (also knee) on the casualty list.

West Ham hope Aaron Cresswell recovers from the knock he picked up against Leicester last weekend.

Cresswell was replaced during the second half of that 3-2 win, the only Premier League minutes the defender has missed all season.

Midfielder Declan Rice and striker Michail Antonio remain out with respective knee and hamstring injuries.

Newcastle provisional squad: Dubravka, Darlow, Krafth, Manquillo, Lewis, Dummett, Clark, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hendrick, M. Longstaff, S. Longstaff, Murphy, Willock, Ritchie, Anderson, Atsu, Wilson, Joelinton, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Carroll.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Soucek, Fornals, Lingard, Bowen, Martin, Trott, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Alves, Johnson, Lanzini, Benrahma, Odubeko.