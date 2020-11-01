Callum Wilson double denies Everton top spot

Everton missed the chance to go back to the top of the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford found himself taken out of the firing line as Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti handed Robin Olsen a debut.

The Swede made a decent block from Allan Saint-Maximin to help keep the game goalless at half-time.

Callum Wilson scores from the spot (Alex Pantling/PA)

But Newcastle broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Callum Wilson converted a penalty after being fouled by Andre Gomes at a corner.

Everton, missing the likes of playmaker James Rodriguez and suspended Brazilian frontman Richarlison, could not find a way back into the match.

Wilson wrapped up victory with a second goal five minutes from time when he slotted in after Ryan Fraser’s cross had deflected up off Everton defender Yerry Mina.

Despite a stoppage-time goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Newcastle saw out the closing stages as goalkeeper Karl Darlow tipped a late effort over.

The Toffees remain second, three points behind Merseyside rivals Liverpool, while Newcastle move into the top 10.

Southampton had earlier won 4-3 at Aston Villa, with a double from midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

It's nice up here 😅 pic.twitter.com/H30ROSypav— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 1, 2020

The visitors had a goal ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside call against Che Adams after only three minutes before Theo Walcott then struck the crossbar.

England international Ward-Prowse, celebrating his 26th birthday, then set up Jannik Vestergaard to head in the opener on 20 minutes from a free-kick.

Ward-Prowse then curled a fine 25-yard free-kick into the top corner to make it 2-0 after 33 minutes before then drilling in another dead-ball special past Emiliano Martinez just before the break.

James Ward-Prowse curls in a free-kick (Michael Steele/PA)

Danny Ings scored Southampton’s fourth after 58 minutes, and Tyrone Mings then pulled one back for Villa.

The home side reduced the deficit in stoppage time with a penalty from Ollie Watkins with Jack Grealish driving in another late consolation.

Southampton climb to third place, level on points with Everton and three off leaders Liverpool.