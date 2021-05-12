Callum Wilson vows to return stronger and is itching to play in front of fans

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has promised to return “stronger and hungrier” next season as he looks forward to finally playing in front of the Toon Army for the first time.

The £20million summer signing’s first campaign on Tyneside has been ended prematurely by a hamstring injury which will rule him out of the club’s final three Premier League fixtures.

However, having scored 12 goals in 26 league appearances – including a double in the 4-2 win at Leicester last Friday which effectively secured the Magpies’ top-flight status – in empty stadiums, he is relishing the opportunity to at last run out in front of a packed house at St James’ Park.

In a message to supporters on his official Instagram account, the 29-year-old wrote: “Frustrating way to end my first season @nufc, having to miss the last two weeks through injury, especially with our first home game of the season with fans coming up.

“I will be back stronger and hungrier next season with hopefully a full St James’ Park as I’m looking forward to meeting you all.”

Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed into St James’ for next Wednesday’s clash with relegated Sheffield United, the first time Newcastle will have played in front of a home crowd since a 0-0 draw with Burnley on February 29 last year.