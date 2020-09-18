Calum Waters backs Kilmarnock to start picking up points

Kilmarnock have hit a few bumps this season but Calum Waters says it is time to put the foot down as the Ayrshiremen eye up a clear run of winnable clashes.

The fixture list has done Alex Dyer’s team few favours so far.

Of their first seven games, the Rugby Park men have already had to take on the current top four of Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibernian.

So left-back Waters reckons it is no surprise his team have endured a tough start, with last month’s 4-0 drubbing of Dundee United their only win.

But he believes Killie can finally build up some speed as they begin a run against the Premiership’s lesser lights.

Hamilton are the visitors to Rugby Park on Saturday before showdowns with St Mirren, Motherwell and Livingston.

The 24-year-old Waters said: “We have had a tough run of fixtures but that just puts a bit of pressure on us now. We know we need to start picking up points over the next four or five games when we come up against the teams round about us.

“But we’re not feeling too much pressure right now because the performances have been positive.

“There’s only been one half so far where we haven’t played well. Even last week against Aberdeen we were in the game all the way. If we can just erase some of these small mistakes then we’ll do all right.

“We should definitely be targeting these next three or four fixtures. They are all winnable games. I think you always have to go into games believing you can win but especially these games when it’s important you pick up points.”

Waters spent last season on loan at St Mirren, helping the Buddies fight off the threat of relegation.

And he reckons that experience will be vital if Killie are dragged into the scrap at the bottom this term.

He said: “It’s great to be back. I’ve been here a wee while now and it’s taken a bit of time to get a run of games but I’m loving it.

“My time at St Mirren was important. It definitely helped convince me that I’m good enough to play at this level.

“I played 27 games and did pretty well. Had the league been continued I think we could have moved up the table a bit further.

“I fully enjoyed it. When you play those number of games you learn a lot. You make mistakes too but those help you play well because you learn to become a better player.

“I had to learn to deal with the pressure of living at the bottom. The boys here have had that previously. Before Steve Clarke came here the club was in a similar position so I think we’re more than capable of dealing with that if that is the case this season.”