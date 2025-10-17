Last-minute tickets! 5 big games you can watch this weekend with these amazing ticket deals - including Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City
Here's how you can get last-minute tickets to watch Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and other top Premier League clubs this weekend
The Premier League returns this weekend with plenty of mouth-watering fixtures - and you have the chance to watch them live thanks to some amazing ticket deals.
If you're looking at how to watch your team, FourFourTwo are here to bring you all the information you need to get to games, whether it's a last-minute plan or you'd like to get tickets in advance.
Last-minute tickets to 5 big games this weekend
1. Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
This Saturday lunchtime clash is a huge game for Ange Postecoglou, who is winless in his first seven games as Nottingham Forest manager.
Three points against a Chelsea side who beat champions Liverpool in their last game before the international break would release some of the pressure on the embattled Australian as he seeks to win over the Forest fans.
One thing's for sure: there's plenty riding on this one, so if you decide to head to the City Ground you're unlikely to be disappointed.
2. Manchester City vs Everton
Two sides separated by just two points meet in this Saturday 3pm kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, as fifth-place Manchester City host an Everton side who sit eighth.
The Toffees have started the season promisingly under David Moyes but will be without Jack Grealish for the trip to the winger's parent club.
City are unbeaten in seven in all competitions, while Everton will hope to build on their last-gasp win over Crystal Palace before the international break.
3. Fulham vs Arsenal
What better place to spend a Saturday evening than the banks of the River Thames?
The bonus is you also get to watch the Premier League leaders, as Mikel Arteta takes his Arsenal side to Fulham.
The Gunners went top with the 2-0 win over West Ham a fortnight ago and will want to consolidate their place at the summit.
4. Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa
There's more Premier League action in the capital on Sunday afternoon as Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa.
It's a meeting of two in-form teams, as third-place Spurs take on a side who have won four in a row in all competitions after recovering from a sluggish opening month of the campaign.
5. Liverpool vs Manchester United
This one will set you back a little more than the games above, but let's face it: it's worth it.
Liverpool vs Manchester United needs no introduction and this edition of the rivalry promises to be as intriguing as ever.
Arne Slot's side will be desperate to respond to their late defeat at Chelsea and wrestle back top spot from Arsenal, while United's 2-0 win over Sunderland before the international break was sorely-needed for boss Ruben Amorim.
