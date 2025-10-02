Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon makes 'boring football' admission after Arsenal heartbreak

Newcastle United's 22-year wait for an away victory in the Champions League came to an abrupt end at Lotto Park in Brussels.

The Magpies demonstrated their Premier League quality against Belgian champions Union SG, putting four past the Champions League debutants without reply.

Anthony Gordon's rhythm on the pitch has been interrupted of late, but the flaxen-haired Merseysider held his nerve to score twice from the penalty spot in Belgium.

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon believes they 'can beat anyone'

Anthony Gordon scores from the spot for Newcastle (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gordon admits he has had a stop-start season so far, after getting sent off against Liverpool in August. But he has now scored three Champions League goals, and is feeling good.

“It was about as good as we could have hoped for given the heartbreak against Arsenal, losing the ways we've lost,” he said in the mixed zone at full-time.

“I think we've lacked a bit of spark, a bit of creativity, a lack of good football.

“We've been defensively very organised and structured but we've lacked that final third bit so it was good to get that today.

“We put extra emphasis on good football and the combination play because we haven't had it. We've been a bit boring, in all honesty. We had extra emphasis on that today and I think it showed.”

But the England winger isn’t putting any limitations on what Newcastle can achieve this season.

“We can be anything we want to be this season. We can beat anyone in any game. I never go into a game thinking we're going to lose.

“As long as we can keep that defensive structure, that creativity, we can beat anyone. You see that in the Liverpool game, for the first 30 minutes before I got sent off we dominated them and they're the champions of England.”