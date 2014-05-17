Cambiasso and Milito set to leave Inter Milan

Both players had been tipped to depart San Siro after coming to the end of their contracts, with Cambiasso recently suggesting that he was not likely to be offered fresh terms.

Inter owner Erick Thohir looks set to splash the cash in the close-season, with Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic due to arrive, and a host of other big names linked with a switch.

With incoming players likely ahead of next season, Ausilio confirmed the pair are set to leave, although he hinted that Cambiasso could return in a non-playing capacity.

"I speak to Cambiasso every day in an informal manner, as he is a friend," Ausilio explained on ahead of Sunday's trip to Chievo.

"Today there was a difficult moment between him and I, as we talked about the future. Due to reasons of strategy, renewal and an Inter for young players, he will not be confirmed in the squad (for next season).

"We will not propose a new contract. He understood this and sooner or later will return to us."

On Milito, he added: "We said to each other it was preferable to change, he knows that.

"Milito does not represent a problem for us, as he is a professional who loves our club colours.

"I would like to win tomorrow with him as a protagonist. It would be great closure."

The likes of Fernando Torres, Alvaro Morata and Edin Dzeko have all been linked with a move to Inter in recent months and Blackpool's forward Tom Ince became the latest reported target this month.

Ausilio revealed that Ince may replicate his father Paul and play for the club but insisted that it was "not a done deal".

"He's a young player with an expiring contract who is weighing up several offers," he explained.

"It's definitely not a done deal for Ince. It's an intriguing possibility, him coming here in his father's footsteps."