Cameroon await FIFA permission to play pair

Defender Gaetan Bong and forward Eric Choupo-Moting were not fielded alongside the other newcomers in the friendly against Georgia in Linz on Tuesday because world football's governing body had not yet given permission for them to switch nationality, coach Paul Le Guen told reporters.

Bong is a former French youth international while Choupo-Moting has won four caps for Germany at under-21 level. Both are of Cameroon descent and have dual nationality.

Under FIFA rules, players can change their footballing nationality if they have not been capped at senior level.

The pair were named among nine uncapped players in Le Guen's preliminary squad of 30 for the World Cup, where they play Denmark, Japan and the Netherlands in Group E.

Cameroon drew 0-0 with Georgia.

