Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation

Hugo Broos has criticised Confederations Cup organisers after Cameroon's tardiness was questioned in St Petersburg.

The African champions were 40 minutes late for a scheduled training session on Tuesday and failed to show up punctually for a media conference at 11:00am local time the next day, prompting one sarcastic Russian journalist to query whether they would be ready for their 6:00pm kick-off against Australia on Thursday evening.

The usually affable Broos took umbridge and laid the blame for Cameroon's timekeeping issues squarely at the door of the tournament organisers.

The Belgian said: "The answer is it is not our fault.

"I have been annoyed twice already. First of all in Moscow because we arrived an hour late to the stadium for our match because of traffic and on Tuesday we had the same problem.

"The bus arrived 45 minutes late at the hotel and then we got stuck in traffic here in St Petersburg so it is not our fault and I think the organisation team must review the way teams are transferred from the hotel to the stadium.

"I was extremely annoyed once again because when you have to train and you have a programme and then you arrive back at the hotel and have to have dinner at 10pm it is really unpleasant, so from that point of view it must be reviewed.

"They have to review the transfers for the World Cup next year and how you will move teams from the hotel to the training stadium and for the matches."

Cameroon played well in their opening game before going down to late goals from Chile's Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas on Sunday in Moscow.

And Broos believes the experience gained from playing against different nations, and different styles, will only help his side in the long run.

He added: "To take part in this tournament is a great experience for us. Every time you play against a team with a different style it brings more wealth to our group so I am happy to see we played well against Chile and I hope this will be confirmed in the next two matches.

"I hope we can get through the group phase but if we play the same as we did against Chile and we don't qualify for the semi-finals I will not be disappointed."