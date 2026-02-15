How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live Stream & TV Details for WSL match

Watch Chelsea Women vs Liverpool Women in the WSL today, with all the broadcast details for the semi-final right here in this guide.

Chelsea vs Liverpool key information • Date: Sunday, 15 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 12:00pm BST / 7:00am ET • Venue: Kingsmeadow, Kingston, Greater London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN Select (US) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Following defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City, Chelsea responded with a 2-0 victory over London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have picked themselves up from bottom of the table and now sit 11th, buoyed by two wins in their last three games.

Sonia Bompastor's side are in a battle for Champions League places, with four (o4 maybe five) teams fighting over three spots.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Chelsea vs Liverpool. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the UK

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, specifically on the Main Event and Premier League channels.

Packages start at £35/month for Sky and include loads of WSL action. Alternatively, you can stream through NOW Sports with packages starting at £14.99/day.

Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool in the US

US fans can watch Chelsea vs Liverpool on ESPN Select. Prices start at just $12.99/month for their base plan.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: WSL preview

After back-to-back wins which saw Chelsea lose 2-0 to Arsenal and 5-1 to league-leaders Manchester City, Sonia Bompastor's side secured a win against high-flying Spurs to steady the ship.

While their title hopes seem over, the battle for top three is well and truly alive with a mix of five teams fighting over three places, to earn Champions League football next season.

The reverse fuxture in November saw a draw and a well-earned point for Liverpool, but the most recent meeting between these two teams came in December's League Cup tie - an embarrasing 9-1 defeat for Gareth Taylor's side.

Tickets

Taylor will take a lot from Liverpool's 4-1 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend, which was only their second win of the campaign, their seocnd in three games.

A successful transfer window for the Reds saw them bolster their squad ahead of the crunch point of the season as they look to stay in the top flight.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool

Chelsea love winning at Kingsmeadow!