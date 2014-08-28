Cameroon confident DR Congo clash will go ahead

Volker Finke's men are due to take on DR Congo next Saturday as they bid to start their qualification campaign with a victory.

However, following the confirmation of cases of the deadly virus in the Central African nation, Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president Joseph Owona has reportedly called for the fixture to be moved elsewhere.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stated that no amendments to scheduled fixtures have been made, with Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia the only countries required to relocate their respective games because of the spread of the virus.

FECAFOOT has been in talks with CAF regarding the situation and are hopeful that it will soon be resolved.

A FECAFOOT statement read: "The Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) is fully aware of the eruption of few Ebola cases in some regions of DR Congo, as well the incidence it might have on the 2015 AFCON Morocco qualifier DR Congo vs. Cameroon scheduled for September 6 in Lubumbashi.

"On this subject, FECAFOOT have been engaged in extensive communication and discussions with all relevant authorities and parties, including the Confederation of African Football and the Cameroonian government.

"The health and safety of the national team remains our first priority.

"We are confident that the necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the mentioned match takes place in safe and sane environment, whether in DR Congo or not."