Cameroon pick local players for World Cup camp

They have been invited to a five-day camp in Yaounde from April 12-16, Cameroon's football federation said on Thursday.

The list includes 24 players from Cameroon's leading premier league clubs plus striker Francis Ambane, based at Algerian champions Entente Setif, and Alfred Mfongang, who plays for AS V Club in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The camp follows a recent scouting mission around the country by Yves Colleu, who is assistant to coach Paul Le Guen.

The Indomitable Lions team has long been dominated by players in Europe but Le Guen had promised to pay more attention to the home-based talent that many of his predecessors were accused of neglecting.

Cameroon's squad at January's African Nations Cup finals was made up only of overseas-based players. They were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

At this year's World Cup in South Africa, Cameroon have been drawn in Group E with Denmark, Japan and Netherlands.

