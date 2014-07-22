Campana makes Sampdoria switch from Palace

The 21-year-old was signed by Ian Holloway in July last year ahead of Palace's first season back in the top flight.

He then went on to make six appearances during his time at Selhurst Park but fell out of favour under Holloway's successor Tony Pulis.

In January he was loaned out to Nuremberg in the Bundesliga where he suffered relegation.

Having made 10 appearances in the German top flight, Campana will move to Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.

The former Sevilla man has represented Spain at various youth levels and will be tasked with helping to improve on Sampdoria's 12th-place finish last season.