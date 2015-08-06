Can eyes flying Liverpool start

Liverpool's squad are determined to give their fans something to cheer about in the opening weeks of the Premier League season after finishing the 2014-15 campaign so badly, says Emre Can.

Brendan Rodgers' side only won one of their final six matches last term as they missed out on the top four, eventually finishing in sixth place.

Their campaign was brought to a close with an embarrassing 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium, the same venue they visit on Sunday.

"We didn't end the last season particularly well, and I think we owe it to the fans to make amends," Can told Liverpool's official website.

"This is why the first few matches are especially important. I think we can start to put [the Stoke result] right with a few good results.

"We've a very very strong team, with a lot of good-quality players, who work together well as a team.

"I think if we can start well and get a few good results under our belt, we can then keep our focus on each match as it comes, and hopefully compete for the title."