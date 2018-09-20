Can reacts to Ronaldo's red card: We are not women

Emre Can reacted to the dismissal of Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus' 2-0 Champions League win over Valencia by saying "we are not women".

Ronaldo came together with Jeison Murillo off the ball and after the Valencia defender fell to the ground the Juve star appeared to pull at his hair.

Referee Felix Brych consulted with his assistants before showing the 33-year-old a straight red card in the 29th minute, prompting tears of anguish from the Portugal forward.

After watching a replay of the incident, Can told DAZN: "That's supposed to be a red?"

The Germany international midfielder added: "I just heard he said it was because of hair pulling. We're not women, we're playing football.

"If you're going to give a red for that, you can give a red for anything. It was 100 per cent not a red card."

Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro took to Instagram to voice her displeasure at the decision, which ended the Portugal captain's first Champions League appearance for Juve.

"Shame on football. Justice will be done. They want to destroy my brother but God never sleeps. Shameful," she posted.