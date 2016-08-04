Can wants to be a Liverpool leader

Emre Can has his sights set on becoming a leader of Liverpool but insisted he is a long way off reaching the heights of Anfield great Steven Gerrard.

Can, 22, established himself as a key figure in the Liverpool line-up last season, sharing the midfield with England international James Milner.

Now, ahead of the new Premier League season, Can is intent on stamping his mark as one of the leaders of the Liverpool squad.

"Yes of course. I have played a lot of games for Liverpool now and know I am still young but I have to show it on the pitch now," the Germany international told Liverpool Echo.

"I can say I am a leader but you have to show it. Of course we have other leaders like [Jordan Henderson] or Milner. We all want to do it.

"I am like that. I want to be the one pushing the team on of course. As I said I want to show that to everyone.

"I have played plenty of games, I have played in the semi of the Euros and I am confident enough to say I want to go for it, I want to push the team on."

Asked if he can fill the void left by Gerrard, Can said: "That's of course a big, big honour. I have a lot of respect for him but I am far off that level he played for Liverpool.

"I have to go my own way, be Emre Can. I met him in Los Angeles, we have stayed in touch."