Canada 4 Mauritania 0: Ricketts at the double for Findlay's men

Captain Tosaint Ricketts scored twice as Canada interim head coach Michael Findlay enjoyed a winning start with a 4-0 thrashing of Mauritania.

The African side missed a first-half penalty before Canada took control in an international friendly played in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Ricketts opened the scoring before assisting on a Steven Vitoria strike to make it 2-0. Marcus Haber added a third before Ricketts completed the rout with 10 minutes to go.

With Findlay at the helm for the first time following the departure of Benito Floro in the aftermath of Canada's failure to reach the hexagonal round of qualifying for World Cup 2018, it was perhaps no surprise it took the side a while to get into their stride.

Mauritania bossed the early stages and had the chance to take the lead in the 23rd minute when Doneil Henry fouled Harouna Sy in the area. Abdoul Ba took the penalty, but was denied by a fine save from Canada goalkeeper Simon Thomas.

Canada seized the initiative after the break and grabbed the opener when Junior Hoilett crossed for Ricketts to convert from close range.

Vitoria headed home from a corner three minutes later and Haber got in on the act by converting Maxim Tissot's centre as Canada netted their third goal in six minutes.

Toronto FC striker Ricketts completed a fine personal display when he made it 4-0 following good work from Fraser Aird.