Canada brimming with confidence ahead of Mexico showdown

The Canadian national team is preparing for its most important match in years Friday, and while the Canucks may be heading into their World Cup qualifying showdown with Mexico considered underdogs, there is a clear air of confidence surrounding the team.

It could be down to the fact Canada has four points from its first two matches in this round of qualifying, and it could also be down to the belief the current squad is as strong as any Canada has boasted in several years. Whatever the case, Canada isn't heading into Friday's match fearing El Tri.

"We know they're a good team, maybe the best in the region, but that's what we're shooting for and we have a good team and a confident group," Canada midfielder Will Johnson told Goal USA. "We'll have the crowd behind us and we know this is going to be as big a game as a lot of us have ever played in."

"Those three points mean everything because if we win we'll look good for getting to the Hex," striker Cyle Larin told Goal USA. "We have the players to win that game, and we know if we do it'll be good for us."

More than 50,000 fans are expected to pack BC Place in Vancouver for Friday's qualifier, a crowd that could wind up breaking the record for largest to see a Canadian national team home match. The Canucks will need that support to top a Mexico side under coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who has called in a full-strength squad for the two qualifiers between the two nations over the course of four days.

Friday's match is particularly vital because Canada will be an even bigger underdog heading into Tuesday's trip to face El Tri in Estadio Azteca, where Mexico has only lost one qualifier before. Anything short of a win Friday would keep Canada within reach of its qualifying group's other members, El Salvador and Honduras.

The two Central American countries face each other on the upcoming fixture dates, and if either team can grab two wins, Canada could find itself even further away from qualifying for the Hexagonal round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying — a stage Canada hasn't reached since 1997.

Despite that daunting task, and despite how intimidating Mexico's squad might be — with the likes of Javier Hernandez, Andres Guardado and Rafa Marquez — the Canadians certainly don't sound intimidated.

“The confidence coming into this camp, looking at the names we have on our side, we have no fear," Canada captain Julian de Guzman told reporters this week. "It’s a different feel versus the way it has been in the past. We’re definitely confident to step up to the challenge — not just comfortable but well prepared.”

"Everybody believes in each other. We know we have the team to win," Larin said. "We know Mexico is a good team, but we'll be at home in front of a big Canadian crowd, so it's all there for us."